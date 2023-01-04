Indiana Squirrels Jump for Joy After Discovering New Peanut Feeder

It is usually pretty easy to tell what kind of emotions our pets are feeling. Dogs, for example, wag their tales when they are excited, or they get the zoomies and run around uncontrollably. You can also tell when a dog is feeling angry or sad or even guilty. Those kinds of emotions, however, may not be as obvious for animals in the wild - except for the adorable squirrels that you are about to see.

Squirrels are great, aren't they? I mean, sure, they are really frustrating when they stop in the middle of the road or run back toward your car instead of running in the other direction. Overall, though, squirrels are super cute and fun to watch. Some folks even seem to form a relationship with the squirrels in their lives. One such fella is Elmer Martin, who shared a post on the Indiana Nature Lovers Facebook page about his squirrels.

I like watching the squirrels. They can be very entertaining. So I built them a peanut feeder out of a half gal. plastic jug and they just love it. They cheered for it, turned cartwheels for it, and even jumped up and hugged it.

Happy squirrel ELMER MARTIN loading...

Elmer wasn't just using those words as expressions for how happy the squirrels were. No way, these doggone squirrels literally jumped for joy, did a cartwheel, and hugged their new feeder - and Elmer captured it all on camera.

Happy squirrel ELMER MARTIN loading...

It looks like this squirrel is saying "Praise the Lord!" This picture is just a meme waiting to happen, right?

Happy squirrel ELMER MARTIN loading...

This one is the best - a squirrel that actually appears to be doing a cartwheel. Great work, Elmer - not only for providing so much joy for your squirrels but for also for capturing and sharing their celebration.

