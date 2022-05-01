If you've been following Amanda, owner of Simply Savvy Photography's page, you have probably noticed some different types of photoshoots. The model's name is Madison, and she looks amazing in every one of her photoshoots. She's basically Amanda's soulmate when it comes to bringing her creative ideas to life.

Really good photographers know the best spots for photo sessions and always have more ideas in the back of their heads. Amanda has been trying out some of these new creative scenes with Madison, and each one is just as amazing as the next. You would probably never recognize most of the backdrops as places here in the Tri-State.

Take Me To Church

The latest set of photos to catch my eye were taken near a cute little church. This church just happens to be a part of Camp Reveal with our friends at the Evansville Rescue Mission.

Watch the Photoshoot in Action

Wedding Package at Camp Reveal - Evansville Rescue Mission $1,250

2 day Chapel rental

2-day Dining Hall Rental

Table and Chair Set up

One Day Chapel Rental at Camp Reveal - Evansville Rescue Mission $400

**Please keep in mind that Camp Reveal is an alcohol-free campground.Alcohol is prohibited in any of Camp Reveal’s facilities and on Camp property. ** If you have any questions or would like more information on Camp Reveal’s rental options or availability, do not hesitate to contact Kennan Barnett at 812.421.3805 or at camp.reveal@ermstaff.org.

