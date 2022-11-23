Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
What Do You Call a Group of Eagles?
No, it's not the band that sings 'Hotel California'. I'm talking about a group of bald eagles that just happened to pick the same area of shallow water to hang around in.
- Convocation refers to a large gathering, and in this case, it's a large gathering of eagles.
Evansville Area Birding Facebook Group
If you love to see the beautiful and unique birds in our area, the Evansville Area Birding group is a great resource. Jeff Helfrich shared his amazing bald eagle photos from November 19, 2022. He saw around twenty of them together in Gibson County near the Duke Energy plant.
Twenty Bald Eagles in one location! Gibson County, Indiana. 11-19-2022
Incoming…
Due to low water levels, I think there were fish stranded for easy meals….
Trifecta
Lots of juveniles….
All-you-can-eat fish buffet…
The eagles constantly coming and going...
I have never seen so many eagles in one location…
15 Eagles in this shot, but there were more than 20 in view…
The end!
