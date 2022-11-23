Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos

Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos

Photo: Jeff Helfrich

I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture. 

What Do You Call a Group of Eagles?

No, it's not the band that sings 'Hotel California'. I'm talking about a group of bald eagles that just happened to pick the same area of shallow water to hang around in.

  • Convocation refers to a large gathering, and in this case, it's a large gathering of eagles.

Evansville Area Birding Facebook Group

If you love to see the beautiful and unique birds in our area, the Evansville Area Birding group is a great resource. Jeff Helfrich shared his amazing bald eagle photos from November 19, 2022. He saw around twenty of them together in Gibson County near the Duke Energy plant.

GOOGLE MAPS
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Twenty Bald Eagles in one location! Gibson County, Indiana. 11-19-2022

loading...

Incoming…

loading...

Due to low water levels, I think there were fish stranded for easy meals….

loading...

Trifecta

loading...

Lots of juveniles….

loading...

All-you-can-eat fish buffet…

loading...

The eagles constantly coming and going...

loading...

I have never seen so many eagles in one location…

loading...

15 Eagles in this shot, but there were more than 20 in view…

"This makes my heart happy to see." Kristi Burton

loading...

The end!

"Wow! Thanks for sharing." Angie Phillips Leachman

25 Public Fishing Spots In The Evansville Area

Looking for a place to fish in the Evansville area? Here's a list of 25 of the best places you can toss a line out!

SEE: 15 Animals You Cannot Own in Evansville

I got the idea for this after seeing an article by Michelle Heart with our Townsquare Media sister-station, 107.9 Lite-FM in Boise, Idaho. She had discovered several animals residents in that city can't own based on city codes she found online which got me thinking about whether Evansville had any regulations that were similar. Obviously, they did or this article wouldn't exist. Chapter 14, Article 3, section 42 and 43 spell out a lengthy list of exotic animals you can get in trouble owning if local officials find out. You can see the entire list on the city's website. These are the 15 I found to be the most interesting.
Filed Under: bald eagle, Indiana Birds, Indiana Photography
Categories: Best of Evansville, Evansville News, Newsletter, Photos, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM