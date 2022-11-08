Watch Squirrels Compete for Nuts in a NASA Engineer’s Backyard

It's not exactly breaking news that it takes some ingenuity to be a NASA engineer. What do you do with all that brain power when you're retired? You create an Olympic course in your backyard so squirrels can compete for nuts. That's what you do.

Get our free mobile app

I saw Boing Boing share this genius idea a few days ago and just had to know more. The man's name is Mark Rober and he used to figure out smart people stuff for NASA. Now, he's a very popular YouTuber who just shared what he calls "Backyard Squirrelympics 3.0".

Here's how Mark described this amazing...effort:

I gave up on trying to battle my squirrels... but what if they battled each other? Acorns helps you save and invest for your future. Ready to grow your oak?

This is like watching American Ninja Warrior, but with squirrels instead of people.

I won't spoil it for you, but let's just say that a great time was had by all and nuts were acquired by Mark's backyard squirrel population. Brilliant.

This newest share is one reason why Mark Rober now has over 22 million subscribers on YouTube. That is nuts.