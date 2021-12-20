New Illinois Laws That Go Into Effect on January 1, 2022

There are over 300 new laws going into effect on January 1st in Illinois. It's enough to make your head spin. Here are some of the new laws that matter most.

Big Changes for Illinois in 2022: Hundred of New Laws

There won't be any trying to cover all the new laws that go into effect in the new year, but I did do you a favor.

I combed through the laws and picked out the ones that I felt would most likely affect us working folks. Like you, I'd like to not be breaking a law I didn't even know about. The other upside to this short list, I found a couple things that might actually save us some money.

As a father of four, the first of these new laws I'd like to share is,

Illinois Law HB 576/SB 1577

This law gives Illinois students up to five excused absences to prioritize their mental health. A long overdue step in the right direction.

Illinois Law SB 119

I really can't believe things got out of hand with lemonade stands to the point where we needed this law. The law prohibits lemonade stands and other means of nonalcoholic sale operated by a person under the age of 16 from being regulated or shut down by public health authorities.

Illinois Law HB 168

This necessary law prohibits people who have a record of felony offenses like torture or animal fighting from owning or living with animals.

Illinois Law SB 58

The one lowers the registration fee for trailers that weigh less than 3,000 lbs. from $118 to $36.

Illinois Law HB 226

ACTs and SATs... your call. This law allows students to choose whether to submit their ACT/SAT score when applying to Illinois public institutions.

Illinois Law SB 817

This law prohibits discrimination against natural and ethnic hairstyles – including locs, braids, twists and afros.

Illinois Law SB 1682

This law helps us save money save some money on meds. The law requires pharmacies to post a notice informing us that we can request the retail price of brand name or generic prescription drugs.

Illinois Law HB 122

Ends early termination fees on utility contracts for deceased residents. Again, a shame we needed this law. Once the utility companies see a death certificate, DONE. No fees. Bye!

If you'd like to look through the full list of new laws that take effect in Illinois on January 1, 2022. It's here.