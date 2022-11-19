Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.

Since we (Illinois) know it's coming, there are some snow-related laws you might want to make note of if you haven't already.

Winter Snow Storm Hammers Northeastern US Getty Images loading...

As a refresher, there are specific snow-related rules you may need to be reminded of for safety reasons and to avoid potential fines

Illinois Cities And Counties May have Different Ordinances

In places like Rockford, residents are responsible for their sidewalks and alleys, not the city or its subcontracted workers. This also applies when plows pass your mailbox and it gets buried in the white stuff. Residents are almost always responsible for removing the snow around to allow access to mail delivery.

When it comes to the odd/even street parking laws vehicles that are not moved during a snow emergency are subject to a $60 parking ticket. Usually, vehicles must be moved to the correct side of the road by 8 am but municipality ordinances may vary.

Are You Familiar With Illinoois' Snow Mattress Law

Driving With Snow On Top Of Your Vehicle In Rockford Could Cop You A Big Fine Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

One of the winter-related laws that often go ignored or forgotten is Illinois' 'snow mattress' law.

The snow that accumulates on your windshield, the roof of your vehicle, the rear window, or the trunk, is referred to as a snow mattress. If you don't clear off your vehicle and it launches off your vehicle you could be ticketed, over $100 in extreme cases.

Another law in Illinois states it is illegal to leave your vehicle running at any time if it is unattended and the keys are in the vehicle.

