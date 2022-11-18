The 2022 college football season has been a good one for Boonville, Indiana native, Devin Mockobee. Since getting a chance at some playing time in the first game of the season against Indiana State, then again the following week against Syracuse after starting running back, King Doerue (yes, that is his real first name) had to miss the game due to an injury, Devin made a big enough impression on coach Jeff Brohm and his staff that he's been given playing time in every game since. That decision by Brohm and his staff has paid off nicely as Devin has found the endzone in seven of the nine games the team has played so far this season. Plus, he recently hit a mark not reached by a Purdue running back since 2005.

Mockobee's Success No Surprise for Those Who Watched Him at Boonville

I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to watch Devin play in person for the Pioneers quite a bit during his junior and senior years as my son is two years behind him and also played for Boonville. He ran for 1,394 yards and 17 touchdowns his junior year after taking over the starting position and followed that with 1,820 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns his senior year which included his record-setting performance at home against Gibson Southern where he ran for 419 yards and five touchdowns. He was fast, elusive, and a threat to score any time he touched the ball.

To see him carry that success to the college level is no surprise to anyone who watched him in high school, and his skillset has led to him racking up 732 rushing yards this season which includes four games where he eclipsed the 100-yard mark. A feat no other Purdue running back has accomplished since Jerod Void during the 2005 season. A stat his dad, Conrad, was more than proud to share on Facebook.

The school record for most 100-yard games in one season is nine set by Mike Alstott in 1995. With three games left to go (at home versus Northwestern, on the road at Indiana, and a bowl game), plus the possibility of playing in the Big Ten Championship Game, it's mathematically impossible for Devin to tie or beat Alstott's record this season even if he were to reach 100 yards in each of those contests. With that said, he certainly has a good chance to reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season which would also be a major accomplishment.

Even though he won't have the chance to tie or set a new 100-yard rushing game record, considering how he's played this season as a redshirt freshman, I'd say the chances are good he'll get even more playing time and have a shot at it next season. I know I'll be watching, and so will the entire town of Boonville.

