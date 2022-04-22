Rival Indiana Colleges Compete in Annual Food Drive at Evansville Grocery Stores

When it comes to interstate college rivalries, they don't get much bigger than the long-standing rivalry between Indiana and Purdue. It doesn't matter what the sport or activity is, both schools want to prove they are the best in Indiana. Later this month, they will have the chance to do that with a friendly competition that will help the food insecure in the Evansville area.

Get our free mobile app

Indiana University campus Indiana.edu loading...

The Red & Black Give Back Food Drive

The Purdue Alumni Club of Evansville (PACE) and Indiana University Alumni Association Chapter of Greater Evansville (IUAA) are taking part in the 6th annual Red and Black Give Back food drive competition on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 10am-2pm at the six Schnucks locations in Evansville and Newburgh. During that time, both organizations will compete to collect the most food and raise the most money - all of which will be donated to the Tri-State Food Bank. You can get a headstart on the competition by donating money anytime between now and April 30th. by texting REDVBLACK to 71777 - then select which school you want to contribute to.

Purdue University Purdue.edu loading...

Side note: I wonder if there was a conversation between the two groups about what to call the event. I imagine it would go something like "Why does it have to be the Red & Black Give Back? Why can't we call it the Black & Red Give Back?" Haha!

Which School is Winning the Series?

IU edged out Purdue to get the win in the last food drive, held back in 2019 (thanks 'rona) - giving IU a 3-2 lead in the series. Purdue is hoping to even up the series this year. Regardless of who collects more, the real winners are the thousands of people that rely on the services provided by the Tri-State Food Bank.

attachment-Schnucks_Logo loading...

Participating Schnucks Locations

Darmstadt - 600 East Boonville-New Harmony Rd, Evansville, IN

Evansville West - 4500 West Lloyd Expwy, Evansville, IN

Evansville North - 3700 First Ave, Evansville, IN

Lawndale Commons - 5000 Washington Ave, Evansville, IN

Green River - 3501 North Green River Rd, Evansville, IN

Newburgh - 8301 Bell Oaks Drive, Newburgh, IN

Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana Whether it's sports, the arts, nature, technology, or even law enforcement, there are a variety of summer camps in our part of the Hoosier state where your kids can spend all day completely immersed in whatever their interest is.

*While there are several camps on this list, it is entirely possible I missed a few. If you work, run, or participate in one not listed, please e-mail me the information and I'll gladly add it.