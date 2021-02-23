Tri-State McDonald’s Restaurants to Donate Over 30,000 McRibs to Food Bank

The owners of several local McDonald's restaurants are teaming up to make a massive donation to the Tri-State Food Bank. How big is massive? How about more than 32,000 sandwiches? And not just any ol' sandwiches either - they are donating the always popular McRib sandwich.

In case you've been living under a rock for the last three decades, and you aren't familiar with the sandwich - the McRib "starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection." I reckon what makes the McRib sandwich so popular is the fact that it's not always available. McDonald's brings it back for a limited time each year, and people flock to the Golden Arches to gobble them up before they are gone.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The sandwiches and other products being donated should be delivered to the Tri-State Food Bank around 10am on Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank Bank is located at 2504 Lynch Road in Evansville, and serves 33 counties in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.