Homemade Haunted House Collects 4K Pounds of Canned Goods for Food Bank Serving IN, IL & KY
November is here and Halloween is over, but we're still celebrating a little longer. An Evansville, Indiana man and his friends have successfully collected thousands of pounds of canned goods and non-perishable food items for a local food bank - all with the haunted house that he hosts at his home.
Nightmare on Eastbrooke is an Evansville tradition at this point. Located off of Oak Hill Road, just north of Lynch Road, the at-home haunt is literally set up in the home's driveway, yard and garage. But this isn't just any at-home haunt.
This impressive display attracts hundreds of people into the neighborhood each weekend that it's open and the price of admission is incredibly affordable. All they ask for is a donation of a canned food item - that's it. All of that canned food then gets donated to the Tri-state Food Bank.
According to a recent Facebook post, thanks to their October 2021 haunt, Nightmare on Eastbrooke was able to collect - and donate - an impressive four thousand pounds of canned food! The folks responsible for this haunted attraction have found a way to marry their love of Halloween with their love of giving back and we are here for it!
Grand Total was 3992 (4000 ibs) For the Haunted House this year! Thank you tri-state for an overwhelming support for our Haunted House & Food drive and Thank you to all the volunteers you guys did an outstanding job!!!
The Tri-state Food Bank provides emergency foods to charitable organizations in 33 counties across southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky and southern Illinois. They also sponsor programs that serve both children and the elderly in our communities. To learn more about the Tri-state Food Bank, visit their Facebook page.