November is here and Halloween is over, but we're still celebrating a little longer. An Evansville, Indiana man and his friends have successfully collected thousands of pounds of canned goods and non-perishable food items for a local food bank - all with the haunted house that he hosts at his home.

Nightmare on Eastbrooke is an Evansville tradition at this point. Located off of Oak Hill Road, just north of Lynch Road, the at-home haunt is literally set up in the home's driveway, yard and garage. But this isn't just any at-home haunt.

This impressive display attracts hundreds of people into the neighborhood each weekend that it's open and the price of admission is incredibly affordable. All they ask for is a donation of a canned food item - that's it. All of that canned food then gets donated to the Tri-state Food Bank.

Get our free mobile app

According to a recent Facebook post, thanks to their October 2021 haunt, Nightmare on Eastbrooke was able to collect - and donate - an impressive four thousand pounds of canned food! The folks responsible for this haunted attraction have found a way to marry their love of Halloween with their love of giving back and we are here for it!

Grand Total was 3992 (4000 ibs) For the Haunted House this year! Thank you tri-state for an overwhelming support for our Haunted House & Food drive and Thank you to all the volunteers you guys did an outstanding job!!!

The Tri-state Food Bank provides emergency foods to charitable organizations in 33 counties across southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky and southern Illinois. They also sponsor programs that serve both children and the elderly in our communities. To learn more about the Tri-state Food Bank, visit their Facebook page.

10 Hunger Awareness Facts from The Tri-State Food Bank

The Definitive Evansville Area Food Truck Guide We are very lucky to have such a wide variety of food trucks serving the Evansville area. This list contains the majority of the food trucks and their menus.

Take a Delicious Journey Along These 21 Indiana Food Trails According to the Wall Street Journal, the Indiana Foodways Alliance has the MOST food trails in America. Taste the very best that Indiana has to offer when it comes to breakfast, lunch, dinner, and everything in between. Plan to visit some or all of these yummy stops all throughout the Hoosier state. Download the MY105.3 app