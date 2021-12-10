You can't keep a good haunt down! Halloween may be in our rearview for 2021, but the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm is keeping the scares going with A Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2.

Much like the haunt in October, A Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2 is a full scare experience. What can you expect to find? How about zombie elves, chainsaw-wielding snowmen, and perhaps even Krampus!

As usual, the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm will be putting a portion of its proceeds to charity. The recipients of A Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2 will be our four-legged friends at Warrick Humane Society, a 501 c3 no-kill shelter located at 5722 Vann Road in Newburgh.

Tickets for the Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2 are just $10 and can be purchased at the door the night of the scare. However, if you bring an item from Warrick Humane Society's wishlist to donate, your haunt ticket will only cost you $5. According to the Newburgh Civitan Zombie Farm organizers, these are some of the items from that wishlist:

-High quality dry puppy food without corn (preferred brands are Blue Buffalo, Taste of the Wild, and 4Health)

-Dog treats and long-lasting chews (no rawhide please)

-Pill Pockets

-Plain canned pumpkin

-New Leaches, collars, and harnesses for dogs (sizes medium and large)

-New breakaway type cat collars

-Bath towels

-Fabuloso

-Paper towels

-Trash bags

-Postage stamps

-Copy paper

-Peel & Stick #10 envelopes

-Tabbed manilla file folders

-White Out correction tape

The Creepy Little Christmas Pt. 2 haunt will take place December 17th and 18th only from 6 pm - 10 pm both nights. To learn more, visit the Official Facebook Event page.

