During our "New Normal" of social distancing, virtual opportunities abound and this one will not only teach you how to make a delicious meal at home but also help the Tristate Food Bank.

Evansville chef, Scott Schymik is the owner of Sauced and Schymik’s Kitchen, both wonderful local gems located in the heart of the Haynies Corner Art District. Schymik has partnered with the JD Sheth Foundation to raise money to buy an air purification system for the Tristate Food Bank.

From the event:

Scott Schymik of Sauced and Schymik's Kitchen is back to partner with the JD Sheth Foundation with another virtual fundraiser. This time the proceeds will be helping our foundation purchase an air purification system to be donated to the Tri-State Food Bank. Scott will be doing a virtual cooking class with several courses to make your belly happy! Details on the menu will be posted soon!

Please purchase a ticket in support of our efforts to increase the longevity of food and decrease food waste for our tri-state through this afternoon of social distanced fun!

As for how exactly this will work? Well, you purchase a ticket for the event - they're only $10 - you can even purchase more than one ticket do increase your support! The morning of the event, an email will be sent out to all who purchased tickets. That email will include a link as well as instructions for how to join the event either on your phone or your computer. Beginning at 3pm, you'll be able to log into the event and join the virtual party for "a clean, safe, but just as fun event knowing that the money raised will help support JD Sheth’s approved project submitted by the Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville, IN." If you aren't able to actually attend the virtual class, you can make a donation via Venmo @jdshethfoundation or make a donation through the JD Sheth Foundation website and note "Air Purification" in the memo line.