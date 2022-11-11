The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry, and food. Unfortunately, for some, that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. Fortunately, one Evansville neighborhood will be serving a community Thanksgiving meal, and it is free to attend.

Free Community Thanksgiving

I was so excited to learn about the return of the free community Thanksgiving buffet planned in Haynie's Corner Art District, and the best part? All are welcome! Organizers say this is not about who you are, where you live, or how much money you have but rather to celebrate coming together as a community to share a meal. According to a post on social media,

This is a free meal provided by neighborhood businesses and volunteers that is meant for ANYONE that wants to enjoy company, community, and delicious food regardless of where you live, your access to other foods, your plans for the evening, or anything else. Come alone or bring your roommate, your kids, your spouse, your partner, someone you met at Bokeh Lounge the night before... whatever! We'll be glad to have you!

What To Know Before You Go

The meal itself will be served in the ballroom at Sauced, located at 1113 Parrett Street in Evansville, on Thursday, November 24, 2022, from 11 am - 2 pm. Again, this is completely free for anyone who would like to enjoy a delicious meal and the company of their community. There will be a cash bar available if you are over 21 and choose to partake in an adult beverage.

Volunteers Needed

The meal will be served by volunteers and there are still some available volunteer spots if you are interested in giving your time to a wonderful event. To sign up as a volunteer, you can visit their Sign Up Genius page.

Supporting Businesses Making the Free Meal Possible

The event is supported by local, Haynie's Corner businesses and organizations like Sauced, Schymik’s Kitchen, Haynie's Corner Brewing Co., Alex Morgan Imaging.com, The Rathbone, What Chefs Want, Bokeh Lounge, Waltons, and Mo’s House.

