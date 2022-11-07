There is no doubt that we are all feeling the squeeze as we tighten our budgets to adjust for the continued rise in the cost of goods and services. With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, one grocery chain is trying to help lighten the strain that we are all feeling.

Stifling Inflation

Just in the last 12 months alone, the cost of consumer goods has increased by 8.2 percent, according to the United States Bureau of Labor and Statistics. When you look at the changes between 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic and now, it is an even more dramatic increase. Using the US Bureau of Labor and Statistics Inflation Calculator, we can see that someone who was bringing home $3,000 per month would now need to bring home an additional $467.94 just to be able to pay the same bills and buy the same groceries and goods.

US Bureau of Labor & Statistics

Holiday Preparations

As Americans prepare for the holiday season, that also means managing the budget to accommodate the significant increases seen nationwide. Everything from gas to gifts, and even our Thanksgiving meal preparations.

One Grocery Chain Trying to Lighten the Load

Aldi is doing its part to help lighten the load on our wallets by introducing its Thanksgiving Price Rewind. From November 2 - November 29, 2022, Aldi is rewinding its prices on Thanksgiving essentials to pre-pandemic pricing, offering savings up to 30%.

ALDI is pleased to introduce the Thanksgiving Price Rewind offering affordable prices on holiday essentials. Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%. Think favorites like brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, award-winning wines, mini quiches, fresh brown-and-serve rolls, macarons and apple pie, to name a few. Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.

Aldi Store In Maryland Getty Images

More About Aldi

At its current rate of growth, Aldi is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer in the United States, based on the total number of stores, by the end of the year. There are more than 2,000 Aldi stores in 38 states across the country. The company also takes part in Feeding America and donates 30 million pounds of food annually to the program.

[Source: Aldi]

