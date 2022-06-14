Evansville Church and Nonprofit Team Up to Provide Free Produce for the Community
Even before the pandemic, when things were "normal" there were a lot of people experiencing food insecurity - that problem has only grown over the past couple of years. That's why food drops, food shares, food giveaways (whatever you want to call them) are more important than ever. What's equally as important as providing free food is providing healthy free food, and that's exactly what All Saints Catholic Parish and Seton Harvest are doing.
All Saints Catholic Parish
All Saints Catholic Parish, in comparison to other churches, is quite young, but it has deep Evansville roots. The parish was created back in 2015 when two of Evansville’s oldest parishes - St. Anthony and St. Joseph - merged into one. St. Anthony Catholic Church, for example, has been serving Evansville since 1888, and St. Joseph's was Evansville's first English-speaking church back in the early 1900's.
Seaton Harvest
Seaton Harvest, located on Evansville's far west side, is a nonprofit, community-supported agricultural initiative that has been sharing locally grown food with those in need since 2006.
Community Produce Giveaways
These two great organizations are partnering, once again, to provide free produce to the community on the following Sundays this summer and fall.
- Sunday, June 19
- Sunday, July 17
- Sunday, August 21
- Sunday, September 25
- Sunday, October 23
Produce can be picked up at the St. Anthony campus at 704 N. First Avenue in Evansville, starting at 3 pm. Keep in mind that it will be first come, first served until all of the produce is gone.