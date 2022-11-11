If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day.

Who Eats Out on Thanksgiving?

There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.

Benefits of Eating Out

Aside from avoiding the hours of prep and cleanup, there are some other benefits to going out to eat on Thanksgiving. For those who live alone or who don't have any family of their own, going out to eat can provide a sense of community. Going out to eat also offers the opportunity for those who are working the holiday to make some money. Let's face it. A server isn't going to earn any tip money if they don't have people in seats at tables. And before you give me the argument about how they "shouldn't have to work" the holiday... I can tell you from past experience as a server, that many of them choose to work on Thanksgiving because of the opportunity to make extra money.

Where to Eat Out on Thanksgiving Day

So you've decided you want to go out to eat on Thanksgiving but you need to know which restaurants are open. Don't worry. We've got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants in and around Evansville that will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

You'll find the list of restaurants for Thanksgiving 2023, here.

**Note: This is not an exhaustive list but these 13 restaurants will reportedly be open on Thanksgiving day, whether for lunch, dinner, or both.

Regardless of how you choose to spend your Thanksgiving, please know that we are grateful to have you as a reader and a listener of 103 GBF. Keep scrolling to see the 22 Evansville area retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

