The holidays are often a time of family and celebration, revelry and food. Unfortunately, for some that is not always the case. For those that live alone, the holidays can be a very trying time. That's why I was so excited to learn about the return of the free community Thanksgiving buffet planned in Haynie's Corner Art District.

According to organizers, this is not about who you are, where you live, or how much money you have but rather to celebrate coming together as a community to share a meal.

This is a free meal provided by neighborhood businesses and volunteers that is meant for ANYONE that wants to enjoy company, community, and delicious food regardless of where you live, your access to other foods, your plans for the evening, or anything else. Come alone or bring your roommate, your kids, your spouse, your partner, someone you met at Bokeh Lounge the night before... whatever! We'll be glad to have you!

The meal will be served by volunteers and there are still some available volunteer spots if you are interested in volunteering. To sign up as a volunteer, you can visit their Sign Up Genius page.

The event is supported by local, Haynie's Corner businesses and organizations like Sauced, Schymik’s Kitchen, River City Pride, Haynie's Corner Brewing Co., Alex Morgan Imaging.com, The Rathbone, and Old Town Ladies and Gents.

The meal itself will be served in the ballroom at Sauced, located at 1113 Parrett Street in Evansville, on Wednesday, November 25, 2021, from 11 am - 3 pm and again, the meal is free for anyone who would like to enjoy a delicious meal and the company of their community. There will also be a cash bar available if you are over 21 and choose to partake in an adult beverage.

