First Fridays make a triumphant return in 2021! The event that traditionally takes place the first Friday of each month in the summer and early fall is back and kicking off this weekend in Haynie's Corner Arts District.

The event first began in 2016 and has continued to be a tradition in the arts district - with the exception of 2020 because, well... Covid. We are so excited to see it make its return in 2021. This month, the First Friday event celebrates PRIDE with a drag show as part of the nightly entertainment. The all-ages, family-friendly shows will take place at 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm at the Haynie's Corner fountain.

Along with the drag show, there will also be live music beginning at 5:30 pm with , Bethany Gillespie, food trucks including Bruce Li, Pizza Revolution, Lolly's Pops and more, along with community vendors and artisans too. And of course, the wonderful businesses of the Haynie's Corner Arts District will all be open and ready to see you too.

This is a great opportunity to get out with the family and enjoy the beautiful weather and the creativity and culture that is so rich in the city's historic Arts District. If you have never been to a First Friday event before, you're sure to want to make this a regular addition to your social calendar. When it comes to hosting events, Haynie's Corner knows just how to do it! We hope to see you there and we can't wait to see what event organizers have in store for us for the rest of the summer as well!

