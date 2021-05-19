One of a Kind Victorian Home in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner For Sale

The Evansville area real estate market is on fire right now! I've seen several people list their homes and sell them within just a few days. I'm sure that this historic home located at 44 Washington Ave won't last long, but it will need a special type of buyer to match its unique personality. Wait, how can a house have a personality? I'll let the current owner explain her history.

She’s given me the opportunity to start my business and has introduced me to friends I’ll have for a lifetime. She’s allowed us to offer a place to stay to others who’ve needed a temporary landing spot. She’s hosted musicians who have played in Carnegie Hall, baby showers, and community meetings where much progress was made. She’s seen mine and my husbands ups and downs and laughter and tears. (Thankfully more laughter than tears) She’s also taught me lots of home improvement skills! Hah! Thank you to all who have shared moments with us in this space. They’ll always be cherished. - Mary Allen

As you can tell by her post, this house has a rich history. I absolutely love how there is a modern kitchen and bathrooms, plus the Victorian touches. The fireplaces are works of art and the pocket door is so cool.

Get our free mobile app

She has 3,800 square feet and is listed for $349,900. I wonder if she'll take Dogecoin...Just kidding, I don't have that much!

One of a Kind Victorian Home in Evansville's Haynie's Corner Amazing historic home located in the Haynie's Corner Arts District. This home has unique features and can be used for a business too.