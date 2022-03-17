The River City Pride Parade and Festival are making their glorious and colorful return to Evansville for 2022 hosted by River City Pride!

Meet River City Pride

River City Pride is Evansville's newest LGBTQIA+ organization. At River City Pride the focus is on uniting, educating, and serving the community. River City Pride is currently in the planning process to host the 2022 Pride Festival and Parade.

Canva Canva loading...

Evansville's First-Ever Pride Parade and Festival

In 2019, River City Pride hosted Evansville's first-ever Pride Parade and Festival. It was a beautiful day full of joy, love, and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. People lined the streets to cheer as the parade traveled through parts of downtown Evansville, including along historic Main Street. Once the parade came to a close, the festival began!

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

2020 & 2021 Didn't Go As Planned

During the First Annual River City Pride Festival, there was plenty of food and vendor booths, music, dancing, drag, and more. It was a truly magical and memorable day! In 2020, the coronavirus threw a bit of a wrench in the works for the Second Annual Pride Parade and Festival, forcing event organizers to cancel the event.

River City Pride was hopeful for 2021, but ultimately the organization had to pivot to a virtual event, bumping it back from June, the traditional month to celebrate Pride, to October. It was held as a live stream with a Halloween theme - A Virtual Spooky Pride, shared via Facebook Live.

Canva Canva loading...

River City Pride Parade and Festival Are Back for 2022

We are so excited that River City Pride plans to make a triumphant return with the 2022 Pride Parade and Festival and we will once again be the media partners for the event. The in-person, public event will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Evansville's historic Haynie's Corner Arts District.

Become a Vendor at Evansville's 2022 River City Pride Festival

At this time, River City Pride is accepting applications for vendors for the day's events. If you are interested in securing a vendor booth space for the 2022 River City Pride Festival, sign up using the form found here, or if you need additional information or assistance, email in.rcpvendors@gmail.com.

Follow River City Pride on Facebook.

25 Photos from Evansville Indiana's First Ever Pride Parade and Festival In 2019 an organization that was new to Evansville's LGBTQIA+ community launched into planning, organizing, and executing the city's very first-ever Pride Parade and Festival. The day, wildly colorful and hugely successful, was hosted by River City Pride. Full of vibrancy, joy, and love, June 22, 2019, was a day for the Evansville history books.

]