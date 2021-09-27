11-Year-Old Accidentally Stabbed by Haunted House Actor in Ohio

Just when you thought haunted houses weren't scary anymore, a haunted house employee brought a real knife to work.

Can you imagine being one of those parents talking your small child into walking through a haunted house with you by saying something like, "it's all fake, you have nothing to be afraid of," only to have your kid stabbed by a real knife? I don't know if the parents had that conversation with their young son on Saturday, Sept, 18th in Berea, Ohio. What I do know, is the unthinkable went down that night at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds according to Fox 8,

The police report said the 22-year-old man scraped the knife along the ground in the front of the group and then stabbed at the ground near the boy’s feet.

The young haunted house employee, however, didn't actually stab the ground near the boy's feet. He stabbed the boy's toe thru his shoe. The 11-year-old boy's wound was treated on-site and is doing fine. The mother of the victim chose not to press charges as the 22-year-old didn't hurt her son intentionally.

The police took the knife and Mr. Stabby McStabberton admitted that using a real knife was probably a bad idea. I can't be the only person that thought all knives used at haunted houses were fake, right? Let's hope the next story out of Ohio doesn't involve a chainsaw that still has the chain on it.

