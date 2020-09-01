Join Hunger Action Month with the Tri-State Food Bank
September is Hunger Action Month, so we are partnering with The Tri-State Food Bank to help create awareness about food insecurity. The pandemic is causing the demand for food relief to increase. More than 158,000 people in our Tri-State area are projected to face food insecurity. The Tri-State Food Bank services 33 counties, providing emergency food to help fill the monthly meal gap for needy households.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app