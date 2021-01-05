Chick-fil-A Foundation Donates $25,000 to The Tri-State Food Bank

It's been a very difficult 10 months for families everywhere, and food insecurity is a term that many have never even thought about. There are so many families that are struggling to provide daily meals for their children. Thankfully, most of our local school systems have been able to provide grab and go meals and meal kits for students studying virtually. But what about weekends? The Tri-State Food Bank has a Weekend backpack program to assist with children who need food on the weekend.

The Backpack Program provides enough food for students to eat over the weekend. These backpacks are provided to students that need them at no cost.

2 Breakfast items (cereal, oatmeal or breakfast bars)

2 Shelf-stable milks

2 Lunch entrees

2 Dinner entrees

2 100% juice boxes

2 Snacks (such as cheese crackers, granola bars, cookies, etc.)

4 Fruit items (applesauce, fruit cups, etc.)

As a a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Tri-State Food Bank relies on donations from the public, and corporate gifts. Chick-fil-A has made a commitment to help with the food insecurity issues, in communities that they open restaurants. Last year, 120 communities were helped with $25,000 to a local food banks where new Chick-fil-A restaurants opened. The Tri-State Food Bank received one of the $25,000 gifts, and that money will go toward feeding kids with the Backpack Program.

The Tri-State Food Bank is a partner with Feeding America. They are now moved in to their new, larger location at 2504 Lynch Road, Evansville, IN 47711.