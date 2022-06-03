Illinois Police Share Interesting Viewpoint On ‘Leave The Office Early’ Day

The last thing anyone wants to happen after a long day of work is to be stuck in traffic. Think about it, if it was a stressful day you just want to get home and decompress and relax as much as possible. If you get stuck in traffic on the way home it's another barrier between you and eventual relaxation.

But, what if you can leave early?

SI Photography SI Photography loading...

Leaving early sounds like a great idea unless there are a ton of other drivers leaving at the exact same time as you because it's National "Leave The Office Early" Day.

When did #NationalLeaveTheOfficeEarlyDay become a thing?

Apparently, in 2004. Am I the only person who just learned of this?

Here's the explanation from NationalToday.com:

The purpose of National Leave the Office Early Day is to demonstrate how making small adjustments in the way we approach our work can greatly improve the results of our work, allowing workers to become more productive while in the office and spending fewer hours working in the office.

Not everyone gets to take advantage of this "holiday", right? If we all got to enjoy this too-good-to-be-true day there would traffic problems all afternoon.

traffic_jam Canetti loading...

In an effort to be positive, maybe a few folks were able to leave early and didn't have to deal with much traffic. Maybe there were in fact open roads from work to home. The latter might make someone feel like exceeding the speed limit to get home as fast as possible. This is where Illinois State Police are like, "Yo, hold up, lead foot."

The ISP dropped a note on Facebook to serve as a reminder to drivers. The note included a message to speed demons and a unique perspective from their vantage point.

They say today is #NationalLeaveTheOfficeEarlyDay.. We won't be leaving early. Troopers are on the roads 24/7/365.

Please do not #speed on your way home today, or any other day. Speeding is a leading factor of serious injuries in crashes.

Illinois State Police via Facebook Illinois State Police via Facebook loading...

Slow down, drive hands free, and follow Scott's Law.

20 of the Best Day Trips to Take From Illinois