IL Stoner Busted With Almost 300 Pounds Of Weed Over Legal Limit

I don't think the amount of pot this Illinois man was busted with could be considered personal use.

Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But...

I'm guessing it's pretty safe to say that the majority of residents in Illinois know the fact that recreational marijuana is legal. This change in state law has generated millions of dollars for the Land of Lincoln.

Of course, this doesn't mean there's a free-for-all when it comes to cannabis laws in Illinois. There are still rules and regulations. For instance, you have to purchase marijuana at a licensed dispensary. There are still many black-market suppliers working in successful businesses because not all residents are willing to pay the high weed prices and taxes. They'll still take the risk to visit their friendly neighborhood drug dealer.

How Much Legal Cannabis Are You Allowed To Have In Illinois?

When it comes to holding legal marijuana in Illinois, there is still a limit for the state. You can't just have pounds stashed in your house. How much can a resident legally possess? (the amount is half for non-residents)

According to illinoispolicy.com, 

Illinoisans can legally possess 30 grams, or about an ounce, of cannabis flower.

 

Huge Drug Bust In Illinois

Recently, there was a huge illegal marijuana bust in Godfrey, Illinois. The Madison County Sheriff's Department responded to a call. When they arrived, there was evidence pointing to an enormous amount of black-market cannabis in the house. The police got a search warrant and discovered 280 pounds.

I know 280 pounds is a lot of weed but let's put it into perspective. In Illinois, you're allowed to possess one ounce of legal weed. There are sixteen ounces in a pound. That means the suspect was caught with 4,480 ounces of pot. So if you do the math, he was 4,479 ounces over the legal limit. Yeah, there's no way that's for personal use.

For more info, mystateline.com.

