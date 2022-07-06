Terrifying Dash Cam Footage Of Illinois Trooper Being Attacked By Mob

The carnage continues in Illinois at an alarming rate as brave men and women continue to risk their lives to keep residents safe. By now we all are aware of the horrific tragedy in Highland Park Illinois, that took the lives, injured many, and cast a dark cloud on countless for the rest of their lives. It's truly heartbreaking, frustrating, and scary. Many people all over the country, including me, are seconding guessing leaving their homes unless absolutely necessary.

6 Dead After Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade In Chicago Suburb Getty Images loading...

In Illinois, crime is often spoken of, sometimes mocked, and a lot of the country knows it. Despite all the natural beauty and things to do, safety is becoming of most concern to residents. I think what many of us in the state take for granted are the men and women in law enforcement. These brave people are doing their jobs to the best of their ability even though they don't know what lies ahead day to day.

Police have had a bad rap over the last decade and it's important to remember the number of badass, respectful, caring, and brave individuals serving our communities far outweigh the number of "bad cops" we may have read about in the news. How they can do their job every day is beyond me. An Illinois state trooper comes to mind after watching dash cam footage of his car being attacked by a mob in Chicago.

This trooper noticed traffic was at a stop at an I-90 ramp at Division Street in Chicago.

Police reported that a group of about 100 people swarmed the trooper’s squad car, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, and kicking and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks at the vehicle.

While watching the video you can hear the trooper's conversation with dispatch. You can tell he was definitely concerned but still maintains composure. This had to be a terrifying moment to live through.

The scums involved in this act of violence were relentless. One of the individuals sprinted at the trooper's vehicle, jumped onto the hood, and smashed the windshield with his foot. It is unknown if the trooper sustained any physical injuries from this vicious attack.

You can watch the video in its entirety but if violence like this triggers you I would advise against it.

