Illinois State Police Warn of Increasing Road Rage Reports

Illinois tops the list for the state with the biggest distracted driving accidents, but now there is a new warning out for Illinois drivers.

Get our free mobile app

The Illinois State Police put out a warning on their Facebook page about increasing reports of road rage that they are seeing on Illinois expressways. The number of road rage reports resulting in expressway shootings is increasing, according to the Facebook post.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen an increase in reported road rage incidents escalating into violence,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “As we head into summer, high temperatures can lead to hot tempers and people losing their cool, even the dangerous or deadly use of firearms. Getting ahead or getting even with another drive is not worth the risk of a deadly crash or violence. Keep calm and stay alive.”

Some of the warnings that motorsit need to be aware of include tailgating, cutting off other vehicles, improper lane changes, distracted driving, and speeding are all examples of aggressive driving that could lead to a crash or a potential road rage incident. Never engage or confront the driver who is commiting the road rage, the advice from the ISP is to call 911 if you wintness any road rage or head to your local police department.

Rare Illinois Property For Sale For First Time Since 1933