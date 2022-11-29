Missouri Town Completely Turns into Real Life Christmas Village

Settled on the Lake of the Ozarks you'll find a town called Old Kinderhook, and what this town does for the holidays will even put Hallmark Christmas Movies to shame.

Ice skating, pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and s'mores by the fire make Old Kinderhook a real-life Christmas village come alive. The list of activities that Old Kinderhook have is about the same as Santa's List. It is a magical place you at least need to visit once with the family. Here's a list of just some of the activities you can do when visiting Old Kinderhook:

Christmas on the Square

Gingerbread house decorating for kids

Santa's Workshop

Cookie Decorating

Elf Storytelling

Hot Chocolate

DIY Ornaments

Holiday Hayrides

Letters to Santa

Fun Games for the family

Sunday Breakfast with Santa

I've never been, but if you love the holiday season as much as I do this place might be the perfect winter getaway for the family. The resort was even named one of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice for 2022. We all get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday so why not take a weekend away to enjoy family and friends? Looks like the Christmas Village is booking fast so don't wait.

