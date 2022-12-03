Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help.

Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.

So that's when the farmer grabbed some of his strongest and put them to work to help get the semi out, and of course, there is video.

Now that's horsepower! All together with the help of the farmer the horses were able to get the semi-truck out of the embankment and the driver on his way. Just another day at work for those Clydesdales and a reminder of how strong they really are.

We are lucky to have several places in St. Louis to go see these magnificent animals. Grant's Farm (they have baby Clydesdales and you can get the full Clysdales experience by petting and getting up close to the horses), and the Budweiser Brewery where now the brewery is all decorated for Christmas. Which makes visiting these beautiful animals even more special.

