One Missouri Neighborhood Goes All Out With Thousands of Lights

Clark Griswold might want to take some ideas from this Missouri Neighourbooh that goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights.

South St. Louis is the location of these 1920s Storybook Tudor Neighborhood at Christmas lights. The neighborhood every year goes all out with a massive display of lights from house to house to house. The entire community really gets into the holiday spirit when it comes to decorating for the holidays.

The video just seems not to do the neighborhood justice on how amazing it looks and really has just to see it to believe in the awe of everything. It's really cool that ALL the houses decorate, and not just a few lights here and there, each house goes all out to make it memorable. You have to wonder if each house tries to outdo the other every year. I would imagine there is some competition to be the best in the neighborhood every holiday season.

There are other Christmas light displays to visit if you make your way down to St. Louis this holiday.

The Tri-States is lucky to be so close to so many light displays. Yes, you do have to drive to see some of them, but you can make a really special weekend out of going somewhere to take in all of the Christmas lights in another city.

