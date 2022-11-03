It is hard to believe that 2022 has almost come to an end. Of course, before we can ring in the new year, we have to get through the holiday season, and Historic Newburgh, Indiana has announced their plans to celebrate.

Holiday Traditions

Many small towns across the country have their own holiday traditions, and Historic Newburgh is no exception. Each year, Historic Newburgh hosts a number of holiday-themed events for the community to take part in, and they have just recently announced plans for the 2022 season.

Merry and Bright

From chili cook-offs to a town-wide decorating contest, Historic Newburgh is offering something for everyone this holiday season. Whether you are looking to decorate gingerbread houses or you'd prefer to stroll through a beautiful lighted walk, you will be able to find it in Newburgh.

Schedule of Events

If you're wondering when you can sample delicious chili, or walk through the Winter Lights, you're in luck! Historic Newburgh has shared its holiday 2022 plans.

November 12, 2022

Join Historic Newburgh for the "Christmas in the Burgh Community Chili Cook-off." For just $5 you can enjoy unlimited samples and you will also receive two tickets to use to cast your vote for "People's Choice" winner. There will also be a beer garden, entertainment, food trucks, and more. The evening will also include the lighting of the town Christmas tree at 5:30 pm.

November 26, 2022

Beginning November 26th and continuing through December 14, 2022, you can drop off your Letters to Santa. Just look for the special letterbox located at the corner of Jennings and State Street in the heart of downtown Newburgh. Drop your letter in the box and thanks to a little holiday magic, it will find its way to the North Pole to the big man, Santa himself. Those letters that include a return address will even receive a handwritten letter in return from Santa's elves.

November 26, 2022, is also Small Business Saturday, and it is the perfect time to make a stop at any (or all!) of the small, local businesses located in Historic Newburgh.

December 1 - 4, 2022 & December 8 - 11, 2022

December 1st through 4th and 8th through 11th, you can take a stroll through Newburgh Winterlights - a self-guided walking tour through thousands of twinkling Christmas lights. The cost is just $5, and children under the age of 2 are admitted free.

December 3, 2022

In addition to the 2nd Annual Gingerbread House Contest taking place on December 3, 2022, you will also be able to enjoy "Newburgh Celebrates Christmas 2022" - a totally free-to-attend event happening from 11 am until 3 pm. The family-friendly event will feature trolley rides, food trucks, shopping, and more. Santa and the Grinch will also be on hand for photo opportunities.

December 12 - 16, 2022

Beginning December 12th, voting will be underway for the Holiday Decorating Contest. You can tour Historic Newburgh and take in the beautiful displays from local residents and businesses and then be sure you visit the Historic Newburgh Facebook page to cast your vote for your favorite. The winners will be announced on December 17, 2022. To learn more about Christmas in the Burgh, visit HistoricNewburgh.org.

[Source: HistoricNewburgh.org]