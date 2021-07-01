Looking to adopt a new furry friend? The Warrick Human Society is hosting an adoption running from July 1st through July 3rd. During these days, pet adoption fees will be 50% off for vetted dogs that are 6 months and up. At this time, appointments are highly encouraged. To schedule an appointment, visit the Warrick Humane Society website and fill out an adoption application or call (812)-858-1132.

ALL AMERICAN ADOPTION EVENT - DOGS AVAILABLE AT THE WARRICK HUMANE SOCIETY All adult vetted dogs are half off from Thursday, July 1, 2021 - Sunday, July 4, 2021. Here are some of the available dogs. Ask the WHS staff if your furry friend is discounted this weekend!

Wanting to adopt but can't? Consider supporting the shelter in other ways! Here is the link to explore their website see how!

Donate items such as cat litter (any brand), bleach, laundry detergent (any brand HE), dog treats, and more. Here is a complete list of needs.

Take your pet to the Home Away Pet Spa- all proceeds go to the WHS

If you sign up for Schnucks' eScrip program, a small percentage will be donated to WHS for every purchase

Make monetary donations to the shelter here.

Volunteer at the shelter! Here is a list of volunteer opportunities!

Foster an animal! For more information, click here.

Come on out to support this amazing cause!