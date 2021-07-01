Celebrate National Ice Cream Month at These Evansville Sweet Spots
July is National Ice Cream Month. We've brought our spoons and we are ready to celebrate! In 1984 a presidential proclamation was issued by Ronald Reagan declaring July National Ice Cream Month.
The art of ice cream dates back for what seems like forever. Do you remember your grandmother having an ice cream churner? I do and I can still remember the taste of fresh vanilla ice cream. It was something really special when the ice cream churn was brought out.
Now days you can get ice cream in just about any flavor you can imagine or dream up. You can get it in a bowl, in a cake cone or a waffle cone. You can even get it mixed with toppings on a marble slab if that's your preference. Maybe you prefer your ice cream in a milkshake.
No matter how you prefer to eat it or what flavor you like best, one thing is for sure, the frozen treat is definitely the perfect complement to a hot summer day. Granted, you'll probably need some extra napkins if you're eating it on a cone and it's too hot outside. I am personally a big fan of anything with caramel in it. Give me some Moosetracks or a caramel shake and I am set! Whatever flavor you prefer I hope you get the opportunity to enjoy some ice cream in the month of July (or anytime, really!) from one of these great Tristate locations.
Evansville Area Ice Cream Shops
