Experts Say We Need To Mask Up, Again – Here’s Why

Just when we thought that we had made it to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new variant could put us right back into a place we don't want to be in, lockdowns and shutdowns.

The Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus is spreading so rapidly and is so much more contagious than the original novel form of the virus, the World Health Organization is now recommending that even vaccinated people wear a mask indoors.

Let me explain it in a way that my nurse practitioner, best friend, explained it to me. Just like the Influenza virus, any virus will change and mutate in order to survive. That's why we need a new flu shot every year. The flu virus can take many forms and is always changing. Although not considered living organisms, viruses are more like parasites that need our cells to survive and multiply. So, when we develop a vaccine that helps prevent a virus from attacking and infecting our cells, the virus will change in order to outsmart the vaccine. Hence, we get variants of the virus, like the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant and most recently the Delta Plus variant.

Because the COVID-19 coronavirus didn't exist until last year or maybe toward the last of 2019, we are still learning about how the virus works and how it changes. Also, the vaccine and how we react to it along with how actually effective it is long-term and against the various variants is new too. This is why experts are saying that for those not vaccinated and even those who have been vaccinated, wearing a mask, especially indoors, is being advised. Masks help provide the protection you need to avoid catching the virus or any variant of it. Think about it, it's a small price to pay.

Get our free mobile app

Listen, just like you, I am SO over this. I hate wearing a mask and it felt so good to take it off. But, I also want to protect myself, those I love, and everyone around me from getting the COVID-19 coronavirus, in whatever variant it mutates into. Plus, we need to keep businesses open. Economically, we can't afford another shutdown.

So, let's not freak out and get angry when we read on social media or hear on the news that wearing a mask is being recommended again. It's important that we take this very simple, and yes annoying step, in REALLY moving away from this awful and deadly virus.