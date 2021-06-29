NOCO Park to Open in Downtown Evansville This Weekend

There is going to be something pretty awesome happening in Downtown Evansville this weekend. There is going to be a soft opening for a new pop-up park. NOCO Park will host its first summer weekend event on Saturday, July 3 and 4.

What exactly is NOCO Park you ask? Well, it is a spot we all can enjoy this summer. It will not only highlight art pieces from local artists but you can enjoy live local music, food trucks, and fun yard games. Jumbo Jena, Giant Beer Pong, and basketball just to name a few. Also, be on the lookout for your favorite adult beverages.

Get our free mobile app

The grand opening will take place at NOCO Park at 163 S. 3rd Avenue in downtown Evansville. It will be the first of many pop-up park events happening this summer. If you check out the park’s website you can see all of the other pop-up dates and what you can expect for this weekend. Not to mention, you can register for your tickets.

I think that this is a great way to keep people involved in the community with something new and exciting each weekend. I’ll be interested to see what all happens each time and am really looking forward to all the great local grub. I keep saying this summer is going to be pretty great and things like this keep proving my point and I could not be happier about it.