Let me tell you about this really cool spot in Downtown Evansville called NOCO Park. It's a venue that you can rent for various events, sometimes they hold their own events for 21+, and the decor changes all of the time.

liberty liberty loading...

MY Big Fat 80s Wedding

The first time that I ventured over to NOCO Park, I was looking for the perfect venue to host our 4th Annual MY Big Fat 80s Wedding. I knew the interior was still decorated for Valentine's Day, but I had no idea how detailed everything would be.

Lib Lib loading...

Super creative minds come in and do their artsy craft all over the walls, and floors, and then they switch out props. There are also igloos outside for intimate parties.

Need A 'Little Room'?

The NOCO Park creative minds have been hard at work creating a new space for smaller events or meetings.

Little Room at NOCO Park

noco park noco park loading...

The Little Room at Noco Park is a creative space for workshops & event rentals.

+ 1,000 sf indoor space

+ up to 50 people

+ tables, chairs, and other furniture

noco park noco park loading...

NOCO PARK is a creative community space that creates seasonal art exhibits. Located in the NOCO neighborhood in downtown Evansville, NOCO Park turned an empty lot into a magical event space for makers and creators to have a platform for their art.

Get our free mobile app

NOCO PARK

163 S. 3rd Ave

Evansville, IN

hello@nocopark.com

Evansville, Indiana Church Makes Perfect Backdrop For Hauntingly Beautiful Photoshoot The latest set of photos from Simply Savvy photography might look familiar to you. They were taken near a cute little church. This church is part of Camp Reveal with our friends at the Evansville Rescue Mission