Townsquare Media Evansville Owensboro Hiring Sales Position

Account Executive at Townsquare Media (View all jobs) Evansville, IN

Account Executive

Townsquare Media is a team of driven individuals who push themselves and those around them to grow personally and professionally. You can expect a dynamic and competitive work environment that fosters success, training, development, and unlimited earning potential.

Townsquare Media Evansville includes well-known brands like, 99.5 WKDQ, 105.3 WJLT, 106.1 WDKS, 103 GBF-FM!

Responsibilities

Responsible for bringing premier marketing and advertising solutions to local and regional businesses in our Evansville market

Leverage 1 st and 3 rd party data to identify and secure appointments with potential clients

Drive results for clients by cross-selling a proven mix of marketing solutions including broadcast, digital (website design, SEO, SEM, Programmatic, Paid Search/Social, etc.), live event sponsorships, and more

Work with your sales leadership to set and exceed daily, weekly, and monthly KPI’s and sales goals

Collaborate with local leadership and supporting teams of experts to exceed individual and team goals

Utilize CRM to manage contacts, track activity, and contract details

Qualifications

Goal-oriented, strong worth ethic and an insatiable desire to learn and grow a career in Sales

Experience working in media or digital space is preferred

At least 1 year of sales experience

Valid Driver’s license, auto insurance, and vehicle

Bachelor’s Degree preferred but not required

Benefits

Competitive compensation package with uncapped earning potential

3 weeks of PTO + 9 paid holidays

Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance

401(K) Retirement Plan

Casual, high-energy work environment at our local radio station

Company provided laptop

Unlimited growth opportunities - we are growing like crazy!

About Us

Townsquare is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company focused outside the Top 50 markets in the U.S. Our assets include Townsquare Interactive, a digital marketing services subscription business providing websites, search engine optimization, social platforms and online reputation management for approximately 21,900 SMBs; Townsquare IGNITE, a proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology with an in-house demand and data management platform; and Townsquare Media, our portfolio of 322 local terrestrial radio stations in 67 cities with corresponding local news and entertainment websites and apps including legendary brands such as WYRK.com, WJON.com, and NJ101.5.com, along with a network of national music brands including XXLmag.com, TasteofCountry.com, UltimateClassicRock.com and Loudwire.com.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BROADCASTING, LLC MAINTAINS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE AND IS AN EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. APPLICANTS MUST BE ELIGIBLE TO WORK IN THE U.S.

Townsquare Media provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Townsquare Media complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. Townsquare Media expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Townsquare Media’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

