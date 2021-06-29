Brilliant Hack To Keep Your Beer Cold and Organized [WATCH]

My husband and I live the camping life now. We bought our camper in October of 2020 and it was one of the best decisions we ever made. Now, I belong to every Facebook camping group known to man. Well, except those few that aren't really about camping at all, but more about who and how many people you have in your camper. You know what I'm saying. Anyway, Most of the groups are very informative for us newbies.

I have learned so much when it comes to the basics. Like, how to make smores' about a hundred different ways and to seal your camper on the bottom where all the pipes and wires go inside because mice and other unwanted little creatures will get inside. It's good to know all of these hacks. Thank God for Facebook. Did I just say what I think I said? WOW. I think I've been up too long.

The one hack that made us all rejoice, was this one given to us by Station est Bar and Grill, in North Dakota. How do you keep your beer and other beverages cold AND organized? Just like this!

I'm telling you, this is genius. No more digging around to find the kind of beer or other drink you want.

We always have all of our drinks mixed up in our huge cooler and seems like I can never find water. I'm not sure what happens to the water, but it seems to end up at bottom of the cooler every time. Must be a calculated move by my husband to have all of the beer on top.

But, setting up your cooler beverages like this, even if they are just juice pouches, allows everyone, including the kids, to find exactly what they want every time.

If you think the above beer/beverage hack is good, look at this one. #extremecoozy

