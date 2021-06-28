The 4th of July is quickly approaching, and that means a lot of anxiety for our pets. While I love watching fireworks as much as the next person, I always feel a little guilty for how nervous I know they make my dogs. I've found that there are a few things you can do to help keep your pets calm during fireworks, so I figured now was a great time to share those tips!

Get our free mobile app

It's also important to make sure you keep your pets safe during fireworks, as the 4th of July is one of the busiest times for animal shelters. So many pets go missing during the 4th of July. It's important to remember that while pets are our "fur babies" they are also still animals. When animals get scared they tend to just bolt, which leads to many missing pets after the 4th of July holiday.

I've got two dogs, and it's funny how different their personalities are. There's George (brindle) who is the most laid-back, funny dog, who doesn't really care about fireworks or storms. He doesn't necessarily like them, but he isn't terrified of them either. He just kind of wants to stay close to my husband and I and wait it out. Wrigley on the other hand, my poor girl is just terrified of fireworks. She trembles, pants, paces, and hides under the bed. I've found there are a few things I can do to help comfort her when she's that scared, hopefully, these tips will help you!

Ways to Keep Your Pets Safe and Calm During Fireworks 4th of July celebrations are back, here's some ways to keep your pets safe!