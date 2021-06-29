Evansville Thunderbolts Encourage Teachers to Save the Date for ‘Education Day’ Game This October

If you are a young person, a student, the last thing in the world you want to think about is friggin’ school – but on the flip side, if you are a parent, you might already be ready to send your kiddos back to school so you can get your house back.

I’m only mentioning the ‘S’ word (school) long enough to tell you that the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team has announced the date for their annual Education Day Game. It is, without a doubt, one of the biggest games of the year for the Thunderbolts. It’s great for the ‘Bolts because thousands of students (and potential new fans) get to see them play at the Ford Center – and the students love it because they get out of school for a couple of hours.

So, if you are a teacher or school administrator, remember this date – Tuesday, October 26th – that’s the day you don’t want to miss out on. Our buddy Stephen Rickard (Thunderbolts mic man) tells us they’ve already heard from some schools who have committed to come. Go ahead and shoot Stephen an email If you want to bring your school to the game.

The Thunderbolts have released their schedule of home games at the Ford Center. The 2021-22 home opener is set for Friday, October 22nd. Season tickets can be purchased for as low as $9 per game. You can call 812-422-BOLT or go online to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com for ticket information. This will be the Thunderbolts' second season in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).