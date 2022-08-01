Teachers Reminded to Save the Date for 2022 Education Day with Evansville Thunderbolts
If you are a young person, you are probably sick and tired of hearing all of this 'back to school' nonsense - you're just trying to enjoy what little time you have left of summer break. I have some more school-related news, but this is good news. This is information about getting OUT of school, at least for a few hours.
Teachers and students, pay attention because the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team has announced the date for their annual Education Day Game. It is, without a doubt, one of the biggest games of the year for the Thunderbolts. It’s great for the ‘Bolts because thousands of students (and potential new fans) get to see them play at the Ford Center – and the students love it because they get out of school for a couple of hours.
Save the Date
If you are a teacher or school administrator, remember this date – Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – that’s the day you don’t want to miss out on. Our buddy Stephen Rickard (Thunderbolts mic man) tells us the 'Bolts have already heard from some schools who have committed to come. Go ahead and shoot Stephen an email if you want to bring your school to the game.
2022 Home Schedule
The home opener for the Thunderbolts is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, at 7pm. That will be followed by this here Education Day Game that you just read about. You can see the rest of the schedule, which will of course include several fun promotional nights, below. All games are Central time, by the way.
Ready to Buy Tickets Yet?
Season tickets and group packages are already on sale for the 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit evansvillethunderbolts.com for more details.
2022-23 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Dates
- Saturday, October 22 @ 7:00pm
- Tuesday, October 25 @ 10:00am
- Friday, November 4 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, November 5 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, November 11 @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, November 13 @ 3:00pm
- Friday, December 2 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 3 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 10 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 17 @ 7:00pm
- Wednesday, December 28 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 31 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, January 7 @ 7:00pm
- Wednesday, January 11 @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, January 22 @ 3:00pm
- Friday, January 27 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, January 28 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, February 3 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, February 4 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, February 10 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, February 25 @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, February 26 @ 3:00pm
- Friday, March 10 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, March 11 @ 7:00pm
- Thursday, March 16 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, March 18 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, April 1 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, April 7 @ 7:00pm