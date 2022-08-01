If you are a young person, you are probably sick and tired of hearing all of this 'back to school' nonsense - you're just trying to enjoy what little time you have left of summer break. I have some more school-related news, but this is good news. This is information about getting OUT of school, at least for a few hours.

attachment-Thunderbolts Letter Logo loading...

Teachers and students, pay attention because the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey team has announced the date for their annual Education Day Game. It is, without a doubt, one of the biggest games of the year for the Thunderbolts. It’s great for the ‘Bolts because thousands of students (and potential new fans) get to see them play at the Ford Center – and the students love it because they get out of school for a couple of hours.

2022 Thunderbolts Education Day loading...

Save the Date

If you are a teacher or school administrator, remember this date – Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – that’s the day you don’t want to miss out on. Our buddy Stephen Rickard (Thunderbolts mic man) tells us the 'Bolts have already heard from some schools who have committed to come. Go ahead and shoot Stephen an email if you want to bring your school to the game.

2022 Home Schedule

The home opener for the Thunderbolts is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, at 7pm. That will be followed by this here Education Day Game that you just read about. You can see the rest of the schedule, which will of course include several fun promotional nights, below. All games are Central time, by the way.

Ready to Buy Tickets Yet?

Season tickets and group packages are already on sale for the 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit evansvillethunderbolts.com for more details.

Get our free mobile app

2022-23 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Dates

Saturday, October 22 @ 7:00pm

Tuesday, October 25 @ 10:00am

Friday, November 4 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, November 5 @ 7:00pm

Friday, November 11 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, November 13 @ 3:00pm

Friday, December 2 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 3 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 10 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 17 @ 7:00pm

Wednesday, December 28 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 31 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, January 7 @ 7:00pm

Wednesday, January 11 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, January 22 @ 3:00pm

Friday, January 27 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, January 28 @ 7:00pm

Friday, February 3 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, February 4 @ 7:00pm

Friday, February 10 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, February 25 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, February 26 @ 3:00pm

Friday, March 10 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, March 11 @ 7:00pm

Thursday, March 16 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, March 18 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, April 1 @ 7:00pm

Friday, April 7 @ 7:00pm

See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years I find looking back on the way things used to be fascinating. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I'm living through the current time period. The conveniences of answering any question we have in seconds, or ordering practically anything we want or need and having it delivered to our doorstep is pretty sweet. But, there is something fun about seeing how things around us have evolved. As an Evansville native, and spending quite a bit of my time in downtown Evansville (that's where the station is located), I've always appreciated the older architecture of the buildings around the area. So, I dug into the Willard Library Archives to see how a few of those areas look now compared to then. Some have changed a little, others quite a bit, and a few don't even exist any more. Take a look.