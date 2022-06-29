Evansville Thunderbolts Announce Home Schedule for 2022-23 Season

The National Hockey League just wrapped up its season (congrats to the champion Colorado Avalance), so it is the perfect time to start thinking about next season. Our very own professional hockey team, the Evansville Thunderbolts, is already looking ahead to the 2022-23 season. The 'Bolts just released the schedule of next season's home games, which are played at the Ford Center.

How Did the 'Bolts Do Last Season?

I'm not gonna lie, it was kind of a tough season for our boys. They finished pretty much dead even with a record of 28 wins, 26 losses, and 2 ties, which put them in 7th place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

attachment-Thunderbolts Letter Logo loading...

Who's Ready for Next Season?

As you'll see below, the home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, at 7pm. That will be followed up by the annual Education Day Game, when the Thunderbolts welcome thousands of school kids to the Ford Center, on Tuesday, October 25 at 10am. All games are Central time, by the way. There will of course be several fun promotional nights throughout the season - that schedule will be announced soon.

Ready to Buy Tickets Yet?

Season tickets and group packages are already on sale for the 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit evansvillethunderbolts.com for more details.

Get our free mobile app

2022-23 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Dates

Saturday, October 22 @ 7:00pm

Tuesday, October 25 @ 10:00am

Friday, November 4 @ 7:00pm

Saturda, November 5 @ 7:00pm

Friday, November 11 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, November 13 @ 3:00pm

Friday, December 2 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 3 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 10 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 17 @ 7:00pm

Wednesday, December 28 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 31 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, January 7 @ 7:00pm

Wednesday, January 11 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, January 22 @ 3:00pm

Friday, January 27 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, January 28 @ 7:00pm

Friday, February 3 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, February 4 7:00pm

Friday, February 10 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, February 25 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, February 26 @ 3:00pm

Friday, March 10 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, March 11 @ 7:00pm

Thursday, March 16 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, March 18 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, April 1 @ 7:00pm

Friday, April 7 @ 7:00pm

See How Downtown Evansville Has Changed Over the Years I find looking back on the way things used to be fascinating. Don't get me wrong, I'm glad I'm living through the current time period. The conveniences of answering any question we have in seconds, or ordering practically anything we want or need and having it delivered to our doorstep is pretty sweet. But, there is something fun about seeing how things around us have evolved. As an Evansville native, and spending quite a bit of my time in downtown Evansville (that's where the station is located), I've always appreciated the older architecture of the buildings around the area. So, I dug into the Willard Library Archives to see how a few of those areas look now compared to then. Some have changed a little, others quite a bit, and a few don't even exist any more. Take a look.