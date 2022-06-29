Evansville Thunderbolts Announce Home Schedule for 2022-23 Season
The National Hockey League just wrapped up its season (congrats to the champion Colorado Avalance), so it is the perfect time to start thinking about next season. Our very own professional hockey team, the Evansville Thunderbolts, is already looking ahead to the 2022-23 season. The 'Bolts just released the schedule of next season's home games, which are played at the Ford Center.
How Did the 'Bolts Do Last Season?
I'm not gonna lie, it was kind of a tough season for our boys. They finished pretty much dead even with a record of 28 wins, 26 losses, and 2 ties, which put them in 7th place in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).
Who's Ready for Next Season?
As you'll see below, the home opener is scheduled for Saturday, October 22, at 7pm. That will be followed up by the annual Education Day Game, when the Thunderbolts welcome thousands of school kids to the Ford Center, on Tuesday, October 25 at 10am. All games are Central time, by the way. There will of course be several fun promotional nights throughout the season - that schedule will be announced soon.
Ready to Buy Tickets Yet?
Season tickets and group packages are already on sale for the 2022-23 season. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit evansvillethunderbolts.com for more details.
2022-23 Evansville Thunderbolts Home Dates
- Saturday, October 22 @ 7:00pm
- Tuesday, October 25 @ 10:00am
- Friday, November 4 @ 7:00pm
- Saturda, November 5 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, November 11 @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, November 13 @ 3:00pm
- Friday, December 2 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 3 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 10 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 17 @ 7:00pm
- Wednesday, December 28 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, December 31 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, January 7 @ 7:00pm
- Wednesday, January 11 @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, January 22 @ 3:00pm
- Friday, January 27 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, January 28 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, February 3 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, February 4 7:00pm
- Friday, February 10 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, February 25 @ 7:00pm
- Sunday, February 26 @ 3:00pm
- Friday, March 10 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, March 11 @ 7:00pm
- Thursday, March 16 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, March 18 @ 7:00pm
- Saturday, April 1 @ 7:00pm
- Friday, April 7 @ 7:00pm