Evansville Thunderbolts Reveal New Logo Ahead of 2022-23 Hockey Season
The Evansville Thunderbolts are giving hockey fans plenty to get excited about for the 2022-23 season, including the return of fan-favorite promotional nights and some exciting new nights, plus a new, more interactive website, and a sweet new logo and color scheme.
Go Big or Go Home
If you're gonna make a change, make it memorable, and the Thunderbolts are doing just that. Let's start with the most obvious change - the new team colors and team logo. For the first time since 2016, the Thunderbolts will not be in red, white, and blue out on the ice. This year, they are rocking a tough-looking red, white and black color scheme.
And how about that new logo - how sweet is that? The P-47 for which the Thunderbolts are named feels a little more old-school, a little more authentic. According to the Thunderbolts press release, "The new logo has the same feel but highlights more of the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter aircraft that was manufactured in Evansville during the Second World War."
The 'Bolts New Online Home
A massive overhaul like this wouldn't be complete without a new website, which can still be found at evansvillethunderbolts.com. The URL is the same, but that's about it. The fresh new site offers fans up-to-date news on the team and schedule, as well as content and expanded opportunities to interact with the staff.
Fun Times at the Ford Center
Hockey is fun enough to watch live the way it is, but the 'Bolts want to make the fan experience even better by offering a bunch of fun theme nights throughout the season. The 2022-23 promotional calendar has been released and includes some returning favorites, like:
- Star Wars Night
- Dogs Night Out
- Teddy Bear Toss
- Superhero Night
- Indoor Fireworks (New Year’s Eve)
The 'Bolts are introducing several NEW theme nights as well this season, including:
- Wizards Night
- Gamers Night
- 80’s Night
- Sunday Fundays
Fans will also have more opportunities to score game-worn jerseys from these special theme nights.
The Evansville Thunderbolts start the 2022-23 season at home Saturday, October 22 at the Ford Center. Season ticket and group packages are now on sale for the upcoming season. Call 812-422-BOLT for details.