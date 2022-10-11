Evansville Thunderbolts Hosting Easterseals Giveback During Season Opener October 22nd

Hockey season returns to the Ford Center when the Evansville Thunderbolts begin their march to a Southern Professional Hockey League Championship by hosting the Ice Bears from Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, October 22nd. The game won't just be the season and home opener for the team, giving you the chance to watch the high-speed, non-stop action of professional hockey, it will also be a chance for you to give back to the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.

The game will feature a couple of different ways you can help Easterseals continue to provide therapy and other services to children and adults with disabilities in the Tri-State:

1. Special "Goal Zone" Tickets

A section of seats behind one of the goals has been designated the Easterseals Goal Zone and will feature $12 adult tickets and $10 children's tickets for any child between the ages of 2 and 12. Not only is that $4.00 cheaper than the regular price for tickets in that section, but the Thunderbolts will also donate $5.00 from each ticket sold in the zone to the Rehabilitation Center.

2. Chuck-a-Puck

One of the popular games that happen between periods is the Chuck-a-Puck. If you've never seen it for yourself, fans purchase numbered foam rubber pucks in the concourse area of the stadium before or during the first half of the game. Then, the representatives of the team drag several banners out onto the ice, each representing a different prize that can be won. When given the cue from the stadium announcer, fans all around the stadium who purchased a puck toss it onto the ice with the hope it will land on one of the banners so they win whatever the prize associated with that banner happens to be. As someone who has had the opportunity to be on the ice during the game, I can tell you it's quite the sight to stand there as hundreds of colored pucks come raining down around you.

Representatives from Easterseals will be in the concourse area selling the pucks at a specially-marked kiosk before the "chuck" part with all the proceeds from sales going directly to the Rehab Center.

Tickets for the special "Goal Zone" are available now through the Easterseals website.