It's been way too long since we've seen Pride, the Aviators, Dance Cam, and our Evansville Thunderbolts! You've got two opportunities to see them in action at the Ford Center this weekend.

Friday, October 22 the Thunderbolts take on the Quad City Storm. The guys have an idea of what to expect because they played their first two away games against them last week.

Saturday, October 23 is Faith Night brought to you by Oakland City University. The Birmingham Bulls will be in Evansville to battle it out on the ice with our Thunderbolts.

Important Info:

Doors to the Ford Center open at 6:00 pm, and the puck drops at 7:00 pm. The Ford Center has a Clear Bag Policy. This isn't new information, but it's probably been a while since you were at a Thunderbolts Game.

Face Masks are required inside the Ford Center unless you are eating or drinking.

It's the moment you've waited over a year and a half for... THERE IS HOCKEY TONIGHT IN EVANSVILLE! Doors open at 6pm and puck drops at 7pm! $2 before the puck Bud Light is back! Dan Katz is ready to entertain! Oh... and the Thunderbolts come in to tonight's game with the best record in the SPHL and we have the league's co-player of the week! It's time to make this town a hockey town once again! Bring posters! Bring cowbells! It's GO TIME! #hockeyISback

More Cowbell

The Thunderbolts will host two more home games next weekend. Saturday, October 30 is Halloween Jersey Night.

