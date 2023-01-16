Indiana Mom Viral TikTok for Breaking Her Own Rule
The Evansville Thunderbolts always have fun promotional theme games. A couple of weeks ago, they featured Dog's Night Out. You could bring your pup, and they could even race on the ice. I almost went with my dog Mommy, but I figured that we would be the first ones to fall on the ice.
Local shelters also brought adoptable doggies, and you could adopt right there on the spot. So, if you love dogs and you didn't bring one with you, there was a good chance that you might leave with one, even if you had told yourself no.
Shannon Gruner brought her mom, Sherri Griffin to that Thunderbolts game not knowing that they would go viral on TikTok and end up with a sweet doggie named Daisy.
The caption of the viral video is 'Never a dull moment'. That seems very true with this mom-and-daughter duo.
This is how it went down:
Shannon: Not right now, but eventually.
Sherri: I want him, can I have him?
Shannon: Mom. the answer is no.
Shannon: No, you told me...
Sherri: Well, I lied.
Shannon: You told me. do not let you...
Sherri: I LIED!
Shannon: She said, do not let me get a dog tonight. We came late on purpose so that you wouldn't do this.
Sherri: Watch me get a dog.
Shannon: No, you're not. Sherri, the answer is no.
Sherri: You know what happens when people tell me NO.
Shannon: You told me to tell you no...
Meet Daisy
Watch for More Daisy Content Soon
@mrsgee_ Replying to @blueariesfire there will be more specific Daisy updates to come but she is ✨thriving✨ #adoptdontshop#daisy#hockey#motheranddaughter#momsoftiktok#interview#fyp#foryou#mom♬ sure thing -
I feel a Parody Song Brewing - Meghan Trainor - NO
https://youtu.be/cMTAUr3Nm6I