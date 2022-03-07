If you were at Sunday's Evansville Thunderbolts game, you got two shows for the price of admission. Comedian Bert Kreischer cheered on the Thunderbolts before his show at The Old National Events Plaza Sunday night.

Who is Bert Kreischer?

Bert Kreischer is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, and podcast host. He is currently on his “The Berty Boy Tour”, and made a stop at The Old National Events Plaza Sunday night.

His standup specials “Secret Time” and “The Machine” are currently streaming globally on Netflix. Described as having a “rare and incredible talent” (Interrobang), Bert has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy.

Bert Loves His Hockey

If you are a Bert Kreischer fan, you know that he has a serious fan of hockey. He got the attention of the L.A. Kings during an in-game interview with Fox Sports. Bert is pretty hard to miss when his tarp's off.

Bert Kreischer in Evansville, IN

My friend, Randy Capehart works behind the scenes at the Evansville Thunderbolts games. He captured this piece of gold from one of the monitors during the game. Randy tells me that Bert took plenty of photos with fans, and he mentioned it during his act later in the evening.

PHOTO: RANDY CAPEHART PHOTO: RANDY CAPEHART loading...

Comedian Bert Kreischer was at the Thunderbolts game today. He kept his shirt on until this moment after they scored a goal.

Bert Kreischer Sings 'Sweet Caroline'

Fun Interview with Bert Kreischer with Free Beer and Hot Wings from our sister station