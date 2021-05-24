Thunderbolts Hockey Planning Return to Evansville in 2021

As things begin to return to a more normal state of being all around the Tri-state, it means more of the things we know and love are slowly but surely making a comeback!

I was texting with a friend who owns a small business in the area and she was telling me how incredibly busy she is with her shop right now and how she is working 12 and 14 hour days to manage the customer demand. This is the same friend who only months ago was worried about whether or not her business would actually survive the pandemic. And I know that this situation isn't one that is unique to just my friend but it certainly is an indication of a life moving back to some kind of normalcy.

There have been other signs of that return to normalcy that we've all been craving for the last year-plus, like the return of local charity events, live music, and festivals. 2021 is shaping up to be the year that we all needed. As more and more people get vaccinated and things continue to reopen and events start being planned, it also means the return of live sports.

The Evansville Thunderbirds, the city's professional hockey team and members of the SPHL, made the announcement on their Facebook page that they plan to make a full return to the ice in Evansville. The post says that the team plans to make a full return with an entire season of hockey action planned for the ice at Ford Center in Downtown Evansville beginning in October. It's just another example of life returning to normal and it gives me hope that we are really starting to put the last 16+ months behind us and move forward.

