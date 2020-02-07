Evansville Thunderbolts 2 for $14 Flash Sale Friday 2/7 Only!

Celebrate Valentine's Day a little early with a sweetheart of a deal from Your Evansville Thunderbolts! They have extended the "2 for 14 Flash Sale" through this afternoon. Use the code word "DATE" at the Ford Center ticket window and two can enjoy the game tonight for just 14 bucks.

The Thunderbolts will be taking on the Peoria Rivermen, and the puck drops at 7:15pm. It's National 'Red Out' day, so don't forget to wear red!



Don't forget about The Ford Center's clear bag policy!

Ford Center