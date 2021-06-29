Video Reveals What Looks Like A Small Underwater City Off the Coast of the Florida Keys

Last week, on TikTok, a video surfaced during my scrolling that I watched over and over again. It was from an account I had never come across before that goes by the username @secrets.on.google.earth. As the Google Earth satellite camera zoomed in on the Florida Keys, what I saw was thoroughly amazing.

The camera shoot takes you to the bottom of the ocean near a place named Snapper Ledge Reef. At first, you see, what looks like something buried in the sand on the ocean floor. But, as the camera moves even closer, it reveals symmetrical mounds of piled rocks. Then when the camera pans around the rest of the sandy floor, you will see small structures and antenna-type poles coming out of the floor. Take a look.

Many of those who saw the video on TikTok commented with their various theories, some of them funny and others legit possibilities. They speculated everything from a mermaid graveyard to the real reason for what we see in the video. Many of the things we see in the video are things that were purposefully put there to help save and rebuild the small life-giving reef that lies just offshore of Key Largo.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the other videos that @secrets.on.google.earth post on TikTok are not that easy to explain. Most of the videos show a possible UFO landing, while others reveal unique, enormous formations that you can only see from space.

♬ Scary Sounds - Bobby Cole

You know I love this kind of stuff. How brilliant to search the world through Google Earth cameras to find the hidden, sometimes unexplainable things we could never see otherwise.

READ ON: Weird, wild UFO sightings from throughout history